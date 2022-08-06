Banco Santander S.A. Buys 13,540 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 0.5% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $50,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 6,926 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 29.8% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 88,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $167.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.98 and its 200 day moving average is $182.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,958,728 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.