Banco Santander S.A. Buys 27,515 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,992 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,515 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $263,732,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,284,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $109.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.53.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

