Banco Santander S.A. Buys 39,848 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 144.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,848 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $74.55 and a 1-year high of $102.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average is $87.42.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.