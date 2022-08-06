Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 882 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total value of $5,897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,146,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,170. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.08.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $590.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $231.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $549.03 and its 200 day moving average is $557.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

