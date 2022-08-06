Banco Santander S.A. Trims Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Masimo by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

Masimo Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ MASI opened at $153.46 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.77.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.