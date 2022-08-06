Bancorp 34, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:BCTF)

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.
Bancorp 34 Stock Performance
Shares of BCTF opened at $14.50 on Friday. Bancorp 34 has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14.
About Bancorp 34
