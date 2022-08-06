Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Bandwidth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $405.49 million, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $130.00.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anthony Bartolo acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,105 shares of company stock worth $22,113 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

