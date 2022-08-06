Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.60

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.60 and traded as low as $8.71. Bank of China shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 53,448 shares.

Bank of China Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Bank of China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.7319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 7.36%. Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.