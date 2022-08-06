Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.29

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.29 and traded as low as $16.84. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 3,357 shares changing hands.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.