Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.29

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.29 and traded as low as $16.84. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 3,357 shares changing hands.
Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 2.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.42.
Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
