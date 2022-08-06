Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 11,573 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,030,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 104,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STLD stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.13. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.