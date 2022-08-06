Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 12,973 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 141,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 19,506 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.64 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.14.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus increased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

