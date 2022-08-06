Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Argus downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.04.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.9 %

DPZ opened at $387.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $390.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.11. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.15 and a 1-year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $1,616,903. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

