Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 112.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,959 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halliburton Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,354.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.