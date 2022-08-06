Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in MarketAxess by 18.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $284.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.56.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $264.23 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.01 and a fifty-two week high of $492.42. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.50.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.