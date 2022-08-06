Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 183 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,387.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.44.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR opened at $136.44 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.92.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software



CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

