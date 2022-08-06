Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 321,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 191,182 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $37.36 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.66.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

