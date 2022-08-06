Barclays Trims Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Target Price to $19.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWL opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 38.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 64,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 39.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 177,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 50,233 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $825,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,569,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,143 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

