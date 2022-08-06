Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) PT Lowered to €55.00

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($61.86) to €55.00 ($56.70) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Basf from €62.00 ($63.92) to €55.00 ($56.70) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut Basf from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Basf from €62.00 ($63.92) to €59.00 ($60.82) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Basf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.92.

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Basf has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

