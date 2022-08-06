BASIC (BASIC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $469,276.00

BASIC (BASIC) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. BASIC has a market cap of $16.05 million and $469,276.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BASIC has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003642 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00133013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00067627 BTC.

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

