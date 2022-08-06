Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Trading Down 2.3%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 254,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 306,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Baudax Bio Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Baudax Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Baudax Bio by 117.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 128,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

Featured Stories

