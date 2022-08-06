Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €95.00 ($97.94) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BMW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($89.69) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($98.97) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($103.09) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($87.63) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €81.00 ($83.51) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €76.61 ($78.98) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €67.58 ($69.67) and a fifty-two week high of €100.42 ($103.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €77.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €80.72.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

