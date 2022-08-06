BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Stock Price Up 2.1%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 21,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 104,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.
BBSEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded BB Seguridade Participações from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.83.
BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Security and Brokerage. The Security segment offers life, property and vehicle, property and vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, housing, and personal insurance products.
