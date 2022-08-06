Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $13.84 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.1% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $6,566,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $4,603,000. SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 697,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $155,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 6.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 19.1% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,236 shares of company stock worth $8,958,728 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.11. 25,832,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,145,862. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

