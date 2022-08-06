Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SP Asset Management grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 77,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 28,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 378,634 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,092,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.50.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $535.06. 2,373,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,444. The stock has a market cap of $500.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $506.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.44.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.