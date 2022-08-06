Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Shares Down 14.3%

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Rating) shares fell 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 115,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 183,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Belmont Resources Trading Up 16.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of C$4.42 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

Belmont Resources Company Profile

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Washington, and Nevada States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Come By Chance copper-gold porphyry project located in the Greenwood mining camp.

