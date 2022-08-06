Benchmark Trims E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Target Price to $17.00

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Huber Research downgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. E.W. Scripps has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.69 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that E.W. Scripps will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $665,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing purchased 10,000 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,911.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $665,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 187.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 58.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

