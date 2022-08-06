Berenberg Bank Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €65.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($67.01) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($56.70) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($46.39) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($78.35) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($57.73) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €43.00 ($44.33) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €50.84 ($52.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €43.40 ($44.74) and a 12-month high of €76.92 ($79.30).

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

