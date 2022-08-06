BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,455 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.79. 504,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,008. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $90.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.49.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

