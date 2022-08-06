BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,860 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $48.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,780. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.

