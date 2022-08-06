BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,860 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,291,000 after acquiring an additional 550,705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,116,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,819,000 after purchasing an additional 76,914 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 976,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,829,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after buying an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.48. 326,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,780. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.

