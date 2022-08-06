BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 29,523 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,523 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $10,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,695 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,743,000 after acquiring an additional 611,693 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,691,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,645,000 after acquiring an additional 782,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 997,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,261,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,282,000 after acquiring an additional 223,885 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $34.61. 1,513,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,322. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18.

