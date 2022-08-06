BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 112,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 53.6% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,867,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,769,000 after acquiring an additional 196,014 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 21.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

KO stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,445,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,382,351. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $274.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

