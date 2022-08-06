BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $8.72 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $137.50. 3,598,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,494. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.