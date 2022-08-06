BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.22. 266,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,611. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.51. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

