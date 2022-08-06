BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Insider Activity

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SWK traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $203.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.