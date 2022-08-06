BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $415.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,971,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187,645. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.95 and a 200-day moving average of $419.88. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

