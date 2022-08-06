BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 52,205 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 79,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 116,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,408 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $137.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,598,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,494. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

