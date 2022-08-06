BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 56 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 758,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,670,000 after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 139.7% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.06. 799,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,439. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.27. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

