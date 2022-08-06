Bifrost (BFC) Price Down 30.8% This Week (BFC)

Bifrost (BFC) (BFC) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Bifrost (BFC) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bifrost (BFC) has a market cap of $53.33 million and approximately $788,115.00 worth of Bifrost (BFC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bifrost (BFC) has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 125.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.83 or 0.00636204 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bifrost (BFC) Coin Profile

Bifrost (BFC)’s total supply is 2,368,584,073 coins and its circulating supply is 1,110,403,812 coins. Bifrost (BFC)’s official Twitter account is @BIFROSTio.

Bifrost (BFC) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

