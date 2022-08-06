Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:BGFV traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 721,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $246.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $241.98 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 22.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $43,012.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. 51.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.