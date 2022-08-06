Big Data Protocol Trading 11.7% Lower This Week (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $157,922.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Big Data Protocol

BDP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 47,185,856 coins. The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

