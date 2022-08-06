BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIGC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $107,168.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,482.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $78,618.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,727,990.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,637 shares of company stock worth $1,051,165 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BigCommerce by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $807,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $1,636,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $18.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $67.16.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

