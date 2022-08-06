Bilby (LON:BILB) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Bilby Plc (LON:BILB – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 39.50 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.48). 40,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 109,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.45).

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47. The company has a market cap of £23.87 million and a PE ratio of 32.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 39.

Bilby Company Profile

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

