Binance USD (BUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.92 Billion

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a market cap of $17.92 billion and $3.90 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003642 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00133013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00067627 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 17,921,636,048 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

