Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 2.0 %

TECH stock traded down $7.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $382.97. The stock had a trading volume of 177,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,779. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $318.07 and a one year high of $543.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

In related news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,870.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 85.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.17.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

