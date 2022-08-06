BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,071,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,210. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BCRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 35,347 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

