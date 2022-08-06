BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Barclays

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.20. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

