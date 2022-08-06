Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Biodesix updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Biodesix Stock Performance

Shares of BDSX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.77. 107,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,100. The company has a market cap of $110.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BDSX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Biodesix from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen began coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

