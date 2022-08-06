Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001913 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $127.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000276 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

