Bitcoin Atom (BCA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $89.00

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0582 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $89.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

